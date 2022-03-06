Protests Across CTTRC

Several protests took place on Sunday morning across the Couva Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation.

The aim was to highlight a number of issues including dilapidated roads, poor infrastructure and a lack of water.

Alicia Boucher has the details.

MSJ On Paria Tragedy

The Movement for Social Justice is calling for some senior officials at Paria Fuel Trading Company to either voluntarily step aside, or be removed.

This call was made on Sunday, as the party also dealt with some issues affecting women in the country.

Invention Hall Of Fame

56 year old Rhona Jack of Sou Sou Lands Tobago, will this week be inducted into the Invention Hall of Fame. Back in 2017, where she spoke to us about the Udazzle Fashion Ruler, a 12 year dream, now reality. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mrs. Jack today, and has this update.

UNC On Terms Of Reference For Paria Probe

The United National Congress is expressing concern over the 'Terms of Reference' given to the Committee set up to investigate the offshore diving tragedy at Berth 6 of the Paria Fuel Trading Company.

Young: Continued Desperation By Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has referred to the appointment of Eugene Tiah to the investigative Committee into the tragedy at Berth 6 as "scandalous."