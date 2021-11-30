Divers, reef tour operators, restaurant owners, fishermen and people in other sectors affected by the continued closure of the beaches, came out in their numbers, social distancing, in protest action, calling for the immediate reopening of Tobago's beaches.
The following is a release issued by the US State Department on November 30, 2021.
Health officials around the world remain on high alert over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.