The protest to remove the monument of Christopher Columbus continues. The Cross Rhodes Freedom Project along with people of the Warao nation and other supporters gathered at Tamarind Square, once again calling for their plight to be heard. The matter has now reached Parliament. Alicia Boucher has the story.

Leonce Hoping For Another Term

Member of Parliament for Laventille East / Morvant Adrian Leonce is throwing his hat in the ring again and defending his seat in the upcoming General Elections.

Jomo Is Out

The representative for Lambeau Signal Hill, Jomo Pitt, will not be seeking re-election, in the upcoming THA election.

No Alcohol Supply For Errant Bars!

Bar operators are already taking steps to avoid being on the wrong side of the law. The various stakeholders say they have opted to self-regulate, in order to not only ensure the safety of their staff and patrons but also to avoid being shut down once again.

Protest To Remove Columbus Continues

Young Responds

National Security Minister Stuart Young is hoping that bar owners avoid the re-implementation of harsh COVID-19 restrictions.