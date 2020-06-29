Protest Over Police Killings

Second Caledonia in Morvant engaged in day-long protests in their community following the police-involved killings of Joel Jacob and two other men on Sunday. Just like in the case of George Floyd the residents are demanding justice and want the police officers involved in the killings to be charged with murder. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.

