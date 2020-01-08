Teachers have stayed away from Diego Martin North Secondary School for yet another day, prompting protest from a couple of parents. The Ministry of Education is urging teachers to return to class as the Minister says, they are breaking the law. Alicia Boucher has more in this story.
Protest Outside Diego Martin North School
Alicia Boucher
