Protest at TT Washington Embassy

The death toll from the Guiria shipwreck has risen to 31, in its aftermath Venezuelans in the US protest at T&T's embassy in Washington.
Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with an update.
High Court Judge Frank Seepersad is calling for the remolding of the nation's men as a means of ending violence against women. He's also calling for a domestic violence registry
MSJ political leader David Abdullah is calling on the Government to give the nation a Christmas gift by deciding to sell the State-owned refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre to the company owned by the Oilfields Workers Trade Union.
The Movement for Social Justice is backing the government's stance on the illegal entry of Venezuelans into Trinidad and Tobago.
In Tobago the consumer spend is not like last year, despite some groceries and other shopping venues being busy. This from President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James
