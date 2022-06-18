Members of the Prisons and Police Service are outrightly rejecting the CPO's latest offer. Both the Police Service Social and Welfare Association and the Prison Officers Association tell TV6 it is high time the government give them the respect and appreciation they deserve, for the high level of risk and sacrifice their job demands and they will not settle for anything less. Rynessa Cutting reports.

