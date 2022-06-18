Members of the Prisons and Police Service are outrightly rejecting the CPO's latest offer. Both the Police Service Social and Welfare Association and the Prison Officers Association tell TV6 it is high time the government give them the respect and appreciation they deserve, for the high level of risk and sacrifice their job demands and they will not settle for anything less. Rynessa Cutting reports.
PROTECTIVE SERVICES REJECT 4%
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The body of a forty-seven-year-old mother was found in a decomposed state at her Siparia hom…
Meantime Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says he is puzzled by the “strong language” being r…
Members of the Prisons and Police Service are outrightly rejecting the CPO's latest offer. B…
President Paula Mae Weekes is calling on both sides of the labour divide to join forces to p…
The countdown is on to the election of a new executive for the Police Service Social and Wel…
A 20-foot monument will become the latest attraction, in Port of Spain.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- FAMILY OF TRINI JOCKEY WHO DIED IN GUYANA CLAIMS FOUL PLAY
- THE WOMEN BEHIND THE YORUBA VILLAGE MONUMENT
- POLICE ASSOC ACCUSED OF BREACHING RULES
- PM CONFUSED BY UNIONS' REACTIONS
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 17th June 2022
- CWU SENDS WARNING TO TSTT
- FINANCIAL MOTIVE IN TOBAGO COUPLE'S DEATH
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 02nd June 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th June 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 23rd May 2022