The Protective Services consisting of Fire , Prisons and Police Member Associations all alighted on the steps of the Ministry of National Security after what they say was a productive meeting with the Minister of National Security to get him up to speed on their grievances so that he can better advocate their position to the CPO and the Minister of Finance to commence collective bargaining process. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
PROTECTIVE SERVICES ASSOCIATIONS HOPEFULL
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago today refuted claims by Fishermen at King's Wharf that it postponed a scheduled meeting on Monday without notice.
A Barrackpore farmer is pleading for help from the authorities after flash flooding killed hundreds of chickens on his farm, leaving him without a job.
The Protective Services consisting of Fire , Prisons and Police Member Associations all alighted on the steps of the Ministry of National Security...
Trinbago Knight Riders manager Colin Borde says his side has the potential to re-claim the title, but knows it's a tough tournament.
All eyes are on the Caribbean Court of Justice which will make a determination on Wednesday, as to whether the Guyana Court of Appeal had the jurisdiction to make a judgement on the validity of the votes cast in the March 2nd elections.