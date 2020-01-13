The Children's Authority is calling on adults to refrain from using Marijuana at home, especially when children reside in the home. At a press conference this morning Chairman of the Authority Haniff Benjamin says using the drug around minors is an offence and they will be taking action against anyone found breaching the laws with regards to the protection of children. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Protecting the Nation's Children from Marijuana
Nisha John-Mohammed
