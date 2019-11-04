A quantum leap in the arsenal in the war against Prostate Cancer and good news for Men who are approaching their 40's and dreading their Prostate examination. While it is still invasive it is now going to take less time, be painless, and carry no risk. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
Prostate Cancer: Better Detection, Less Pain
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
