Promises Broken By PDP

Broken promises! That's how one Tobago contractor sums up his experience with the THA. He says the business community as a whole is still looking to the THA to stick to promises made during the 2021 election campaign. Patrick Parks addressed the 'Let The People Speak', business forum hosted by the Tobago division of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Thursday evening. Elizabeth Williams was there. Here's her report.

