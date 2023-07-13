Less than 24 hours after recording its first case of the Monkeypox virus, the Ministry of Health issues a release stating that a second case has been confirmed via Laboratory Testing. The patient is a young adult male. Here's more in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The oral birth control pill Opill was approved today by the US Food and Drug Administration …
Junior doctors in England went on strike on Thursday to press demands for more pay. They wil…
Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit in San Francisco.Thousands of workers who were retr…
Body parts have been found on Mausica Road South, just off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway i…
Joining us via zoom is MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein. There has been a spike in cr…
The topic today is talent identification. That's the focus for the coaches at the Simplex At…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 12th July 2023
- CYBER ATTACKS UP 250% IN TRINIDAD & TOBAGO
- SCOUTS SHINE AT CARICOM
- Morning Edition: 12th July 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 11th July 2023
- PROF SEEMUNGAL: DON'T PANIC OVER MONKEYPOX
- WHAT ABOUT CARICOM BAN ON ASSAULT WEAPONS?
- TTPS AWARE OF FAKE UNMARKED VEHICLE
- A.I. WEAPONS POSE 'A CLEAR & PRESENT DANGER'
- Two dead, three injured after prison hit