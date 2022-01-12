The Office of Procurement Regulations commemorates four years in operation today, however the occasion is not exactly one for celebration given that the Office is still unable to properly carry out its mandate as its parent act is not fully-proclaimed. In the meantime the OPR continues to attempt to enforce transparency and accountability, but as the Office reported during today's Public Accounts Committee meeting that, only a handful of State agencies has been complying. Rynessa Cutting reports.

