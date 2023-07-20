Another Section 34, another plot to pervert Parliament? It's what former Joint Consultative Council President, Afra Raymond is hoping the so-called drafting errors in the Procurement Act are not even as he labels some of the government's narratives on the matter "false". Raymond shared his views on the TV6 Morning Edition.

