The Tobago Regional Health Authority has launched an investigation into the death of a newborn at the Scarborough General Hospital.

Elizabeth Williams has that story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC: Where the $97m?

UNC: Where the $97m?

Did the Finance Minister underestimate how much money was dispersed through the Salary Relief Grant?

Tobago Maxi Court Matter

Tobago Maxi Court Matter

Some Maxi-taxi operators in Tobago are now heading to the High Court, to treat with an arrangement with the House of Assembly and the PTSC for transporting school children. 

To open, or not to open?

To open, or not to open?

To open, or not to open?

The debate over COVID-19 continued, on set on TV6's Morning Edition, on Friday.

Andre Sooklal Feature

Andre Sooklal Feature

He's involved in cricket and football, but more behind the scenes.

The gentleman is none other than Trinbago Knight Riders content consultant Andre Sooklal, for whom the work never stops.