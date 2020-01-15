Match Day 6 in the TT Pro League played out Tuesday night across the country.

Leaders Defence Force were held to a 1-1 draw by San Juan Jabloteh but still hold a three point lead atop the standings. The Army men benefitted as well from the other game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium where second place Police were beaten 2-1 by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers who are now third.

In Diego Martin, AC Port of Spain edged Cunupia FC 1-0.

Our cameras were at the Ato Boldon Stadium, where Club Sando met Pt Fortin Civic and Central FC and Morvant Caledonia United clashed.

