Match Day 6 in the TT Pro League played out Tuesday night across the country.
Leaders Defence Force were held to a 1-1 draw by San Juan Jabloteh but still hold a three point lead atop the standings. The Army men benefitted as well from the other game at the Hasely Crawford Stadium where second place Police were beaten 2-1 by Terminix La Horquetta Rangers who are now third.
In Diego Martin, AC Port of Spain edged Cunupia FC 1-0.
Our cameras were at the Ato Boldon Stadium, where Club Sando met Pt Fortin Civic and Central FC and Morvant Caledonia United clashed.