Talks between the government and the private sector on vaccine acquisition is proceeding apace and the Minister of Health is giving an assurance that measures would be put in place for monitoring.
Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
PNM Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestineintends to sue Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy political leader Farley Augustine, over utterances he made on political platforms, on the zipline issue, preceding the January 25th THA elections.
Claims and counter claims of an alleged UNC-PDP meeting in Tobago this past weekend.
We've invited Clinical Psychologist Dr Katija Khan once again to really find out what goes on in the minds of those in society who committed the most heinous of crimes.
A cellphone thief gets nine months in prison, a prisons officer finds himself behind bars, and police seize guns and marijuana.
The University of the West Indies hosted a COVID Q&A on Monday where experts encouraged all eligible to take the COVID vaccine...
