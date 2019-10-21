Prisons Service FC regained their lead atop of the Terminix Super League, 24 hours after UTT held it briefly.
Prisons used their heads well, figuratively and literally against Guaya United who they welcomed to Prisons Ground in Arouca on Sunday.
Prisons Service FC regained their lead atop of the Terminix Super League, 24 hours after UTT held it briefly.
Prisons used their heads well, figuratively and literally against Guaya United who they welcomed to Prisons Ground in Arouca on Sunday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.