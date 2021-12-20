Prisons officers are out-rightly rejecting what they describe as forced vaccination following an announcement by the Prime Minister. During a news conference at the Diplomatic centre in St. Ann's Dr. Keith Rowley said all public servants are to be vaccinated by mid January or they will be furloughed...but today, the Association warns there will be consequences. Nicole M Romany reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No Money Crisis

No Money Crisis

Former Finance Secretary Joel Jack, is tonight debunking claims of any money crisis, in the …

Tobago Beach Goers

Tobago Beach Goers

Over in Tobago, beach goers at Store Bay were all smiles when they spoke with us. Elizabeth …