Members of the Prisons Service celebrated 81 years today, with their annual sports and family day. But while it was a day of fun and camraderie, officers were sure to make their displeasure with the CPO's 4% wage increase offer known, despite the Association having already accepted the offer. Still, the National Security Minister gave his word, that he will relay their sentiments to the relevant authorities. Rynessa Cutting reports.

