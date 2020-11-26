He's lying! It's the bold accusation from the Head of the Prisons Officers Association, Ceron Richards, who is disputing several claims made by the Attorney General about what has been done to address over-crowding at the Maximum Security Prison. Richards says to date, the situation remains the same, and prisons officers are paying the price for it.
Prisons Officers' Association: Attorney General lying
Rynessa Cutting
