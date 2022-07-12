Confirmation tonight that at least three prisoners are being treated at hospital suspected of contracting tuberculosis. Affirmation has come from Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar. TV6's Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Ramoutar, and has this report.
Prisons Investigation Launched
Elizabeth Williams
