Acting Commissioner of Prisons Deopersad Ramoutar has confirmed that the Prisons Service is looking into how the recapture of the last prisoner came to be recorded and shared in the public domain. However the Acting Commissioner is dismissing allegations that the operation was staged. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PRISONS INVESTIGATING RECORDING OF RECAPTURE
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers says it's time for more action and less talk from Government as the country tries to recover from COVID-19 fallout. This comes on the heels of a recent report of the country's economic outlook by the International Monetary Fund.
A shooting incident in Mt. Pleasant Tobago is at this time engaging the attention of Police.
Tyrrell Snaggs was injured and hospitalised on Wednesday night nursing gunshot wounds, following the incident, where he was attacked by gunmen.
Rebuilding in the mission.
As National Football coach Angus Eve plans to use this weekends three-nation Courts Caribbean Classic to retool his team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Host team T&T will kick-off the tournament tomorrow at the Hasely Crawford Stadium against Barbados, and they are ready for the challenge.
A political witch hunt, is how one opposition MP describes the government's allocation of millions to tackle white collar crime.
Responding to PNM platform statements by the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Dr Roodal Moonilal says the UNC has no problem with fighting white collar crime, but the problem comes when a prime Minister decides to intervene in the criminal justice system.
A young entrepreneur is hoping to further promote a culture of giving in the country, as life has taught him some hard but vital lessons.
He's passing them on, but in a way that has surprised many and is trending on social media.
Will the present Local Government Reform Bill give the nation's 14 Municipal Corporations more authority to execute their own plans and projects?
The Opposition says no and that it will just give the Finance Minister more control over Local Government.
The Government says the bill will give the Local Government bodies "the ability to execute their owns plans and programmes without interference from Central Government."