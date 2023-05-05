We had no choice. It's the response of Gerard Gordon, President of the Prison Officers' Association, in confirming that the Association has decided to settle for the government's four percent wage offer. Gordon tells TV6 that the POA was essentially forced to take the 4%, and so, the decision was made to abandon the tribunal process. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PRISONS FORCED TO TAKE 4%, SAYS POA
Rynessa Cutting
