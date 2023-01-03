Prisons Commissioner Deopersad Ramoutar reports that inmate-officer relations are improving, amid a focus on emotional, spiritual and mental wellbeing. He also notes with satisfaction that no officer became a murder statistic via assassination in 2022, and that scores of inmates are about to re-enter society. Rynessa Cutting has more on a Prisons Inter-faith Service in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

