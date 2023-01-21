Prisons Calypso

There was much excitement and anticipation in the Port of Spain Prison on Friday as it hosted it's very first Annual Carnival Fiesta in two years due to the covid pandemic. Cameraman Devon Parker was there and Sherlan Ramsubhag has that story...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Top Cop Mc Donald Jacob throws in the towel amid rumors of imminent legal action. Here's Urv…
President Elect Christine Kangaloo defers meeting with media and commits to serving in such …
There was much excitement and anticipation in the Port of Spain Prison on Friday as it hoste…
In what was to have been an expected development on Friday, Christine Kangaloo was voted as …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- KAMLA SAYS 3 UNC MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT MUST MAKE PEACE WITH GOD
- OWTU AND THA
- KANGALOO NEXT PRES BUT UNC HAD 3 SPOILT BALLOTS
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 20th January 2023
- WHEELCHAIR BOUND AND RESTRICTED BY BAD ROAD
- T&T HAS NO GREATER FRIEND THAN THE US SAYS BOND
- RESIDENTS IRATE AS HDC DEMOLISHES STRUCTURES
- Morning Edition:20th January 2023
- WATSON NOT SERIOUS
- DISTRESS AT RICS LAST CONSULTATION