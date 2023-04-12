We continue to examine the plight of families of T&T nationals stranded in conflict zones. Tonight we check in with Tamjeed Ali as he pleads to be reunited with his six grandchildren who are detained at a Turkish run prisoner camp in Al Roj Syria.

