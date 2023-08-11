A 29-year old prisons officer identified as Shivon Childs reportedly used his service-issued firearm to harm himself fatally at his Maloney Gardens home early Thursday morning.

Reports say the incident happened around 12:45am.

A close female relative said after having a meal with the officer, he went to another part of the house and she heard a loud explosion.

She told police that she found the officer lying on the ground with a wound to the head.

The Prisons Officers Association , in an interview with i95.5fm, said it is saddened by the officer's death.

General Secretary Lester Logie said the officer had confronted some troubling issues.

