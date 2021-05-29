Things are not looking good for the Defence Force and Protective Services after a soldier, three members of the Coast Guard and a Prison Officer were arrested for varied offences over the last 24 hours. Charges will be laid in the week. Rynessa Cutting has the details.
Prison Officer, Solider And 3 Coast Guard Officers Arrested
Rynessa Cutting
