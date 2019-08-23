Not only rehabilitation works are being looked at for the Claude Noel Highway but the upgrade of the island's bridges are underway. In part two of TV6's interview with Infrastructure Secretary Kwesi Des Vignes, a visit to the Thompson River Bridge was scheduled. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

