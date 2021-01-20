The printed packages which are being used for students who do not have access to technological devices, are ineffective and in some cases, detrimental to those who rely on them. That was the consensus among education stakeholders who met virtually at a Joint Select Committee to discuss how the online learning method has been functioning thus far. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bad faith negotiations?

Bad faith negotiations?

Bad-faith negotiations! That's how Leader of the MSJ, David Abdulah, is describing the negotiations between government and Patriotic for the acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.