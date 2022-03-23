Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will meet with Health officials to work out the details of the planned reopening of the economy, which he announced during a PNM political meeting last night. The Ministry of Health was not willing to state its recommendations ahead of the meeting, but it did share the data in support of this move. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Prime Minister To Meet With MOH Reopening
Rynessa Cutting
