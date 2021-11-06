From Monday, the Ministry of Health begins the rollout for the 3rd primary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two categories of people are eligible; people 60-years old and over who are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm and people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Primary 3rd Dose Covid Vaccine Rollout
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PNM candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point, Clarence Jacob, has admitted at the opening of his…
The United National Congress has met with the Communications Workers Union to ventilate conc…
From Monday, the Ministry of Health begins the rollout for the 3rd primary dose of a COVID-1…
As the government prepares for that rollout, the Medical Research Foundation is giving an as…
A Garth Road, Princes Town family of five lost everything, on Thursday morning in a house fire.
The Port of Spain City Corporation's municipal Police have been investigating allegations ag…