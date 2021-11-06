From Monday, the Ministry of Health begins the rollout for the 3rd primary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Two categories of people are eligible; people 60-years old and over who are fully vaccinated with Sinopharm and people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Alicia Boucher has the details.

