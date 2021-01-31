Tobagonians Julien Skeete and Ingrid Melville are today saying they are both willing to serve the people of Tobago. The names of both were raised at the Assembly chamber last Thursday, by the Pnm and PDP, for the position of presiding officer. Elizabeth Williams spoke with Mr. Skeete and Ms. Melville and has this report.

Morning Edition: 1st February, 2021

The APT James is officially a part of the inter-island ferry schedule as of today. The ferry replaces the Jean De La Valette that serviced the sea-bridge for the past 18th months.

Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal is accusing the Prime Minister of spying He believes that's what led Dr. Rowley to accuse the Opposition of interfering in the THA elections.

Four men have been held in connection with the kidnapping of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who was reported missing on Friday.

Where in the world can you legalise thievery? Well according to Opposition Senator Wade, only here in Trinidad and Tobago. The Opposition is alleging massive corruption in the acquisition of the fast ferries and Coast Guard vessels