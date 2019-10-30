this is the sentiment shared by President Paula Mae Weekes speaking at a Workshop Seminar at City Hall in Port of Spain. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.
President Weekes: Don’t Just Stand For the Anthem
Nicholas Lutchmansingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Children's Authority has opened Regional Office and Assessment Centre in Chaguanas.
Don't just stand for the National Anthem, stand to sing the National Anthem!
As gas station owners continue to grapple with the cost of doing business, there's a call to privatise NP.
The Caribbean Football Union Girls Under 14 Challenge Series came down to an exciting end on Tuesday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 29th October 2019
- PM SAYS SCARBOROUGH SECONDARY MUST BE RELOCATED
- Gas Stations Closed as Unipet Faces Financial Challenge
- T&T in Top 5 Countries with Highest Carbon Emission
- Morning Edition October 30th 2019
- Disability Sign Dispute
- Duke on Tobago Independence
- Beyond The Tape Friday 25th October 2019
- Pigeon Pt Coastline Affected
- PLAY OF THE DAY