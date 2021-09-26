President Says Parliament Notified Of PSC Nominee

President Paula-Mae Weekes is tonight pointing out to the Opposition UNC that there is a notification before the parliament with respect to Mr. Vincel Edwards as a nominee for Member of the Police Service Commission. Her rebuttal comes in response to a release from the UNC yesterday stating that there was no such notification before the parliament.
