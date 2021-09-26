President Says Parliament Notified Of PSC Nominee

President Paula-Mae Weekes is tonight pointing out to the Opposition UNC that there is a notification before the parliament with respect to Mr. Vincel Edwards as a nominee for Member of the Police Service Commission. Her rebuttal comes in response to a release from the UNC yesterday stating that there was no such notification before the parliament.

The severe blow the tourism sector took, the agricultural sector, and surviving the covid19 pandemic, were just some of the areas THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis focused on, on delivering his Republic day message, to the people of Tobago. 