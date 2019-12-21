It's official. The proclamation has been issued for the decriminalisation of the use of small amounts of marijuana in private surroundings.
Made public on Saturday 21st Dec, 2019 under the hand of President Paula-Mae Weekes, the proclamation states that the provisions of the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Act will come into effect on Monday December 23rd.
This Act allows persons to use marijuana in the privacy of their homes once they are not in the company of a child.
It also limits the amount to no more than 30 grams and permits users to have four cannabis plants for personal use in the confines of their private residence.
Retroactively, it will also expunge from the records, convictions against 85,000 plus persons who were in the past ten years before the courts for possession of under 30 grams.
What the newly passed Act does not cover however is the sale of the herb or the retail application of the herb which are said to come at a later date.
But, as is the case with alcohol, the police are warning that they will be on the lookout for persons who are driving while intoxicated by the herb. Hefty fines have been prescribed for such offences.