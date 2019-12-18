Just one day after a grand completion ceremony marking the end of the $89 million refurbishment works at President's House, the Head of State is not fully moving in.
The Office of the President has issued a statement saying President Paula-Mae Weekes will utilise the residential quarters at President's House for periods in-between office hours and official engagements and otherwise as seen fit but will continue to reside at her private residence.
The President's Office also says President Weekes will perform official duties and functions at President's House but as there is limited office accommodation at the House, the day-to-day business operations of the Office of the President continue at the nearby office block.