Weeks after the murders of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley, the Office of the President has dispatched a statement, speaking for the first time on the issue. In the message, issued ahead of International Women's Day tomorrow, the President notes many may find what she has to say to be "too little too late, but says, years of judicial experience have taught her the value of deliberate reflection. Rynessa Cutting has more.
President finally speaks on missing murdered women
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.
There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality...