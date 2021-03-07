Weeks after the murders of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley, the Office of the President has dispatched a statement, speaking for the first time on the issue. In the message, issued ahead of International Women's Day tomorrow, the President notes many may find what she has to say to be "too little too late, but says, years of judicial experience have taught her the value of deliberate reflection. Rynessa Cutting has more.

