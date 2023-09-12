In her first address to Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate assembled together at the Parliament, President Christine Kangaloo called on them to put aside their political differences to find legislative solutions to the crime challenge facing this country.
The President also called for such collaboration for legislation to make the steelpan Trinidad and Tobago's national instrument.
Political Editor Juhel Browne brings highlights of the President's address and one moment that saw the present Opposition Leader and her predecessor seemingly putting aside any differences they may have at least for the Ceremonial Opening of the Fourth Session of the 12th Parliament.