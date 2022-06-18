President Paula Mae Weekes is calling on both sides of the labour divide to join forces to produce a modern, adaptable and secure work environment that guarantees Trinidad and Tobago's economic recovery in the shortest possible time. In her Labour Day message to the nation, President Paula Mae Weeks says it should be clear by now that the adversarial processes used on both sides of the labour divide, cannot be sustained in this new, ever-changing environment.
