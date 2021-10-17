President Paula Mae Weekes has finally broken her silence on the various matters pertaining to the Police Service Commission and the appointments of the Acting Commissioners of Police. In a statement carried in the daily newspapers today, Her Excellency iterated the series of events, noting that the Office of the President is called to make decisions in the national interest. However former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith describes the action of the President and Police Service Commission in local parlance as "cataboil" - for which there is no provision in law. Rynessa Cutting reports.

No Online Teaching For Forms 4, 5 & 6 From Monday

Unvaccinated students in Forms Four, Five and Six will not have the benefit of online teaching and learning come Monday, as the TTUTA President says teachers cannot do both physical and virtual engagements simultaneously. 

Fisherman Boat Found

Three Tobago fishermen went out to sea last Wednesday, and one , Atiba Williams of Main Road Goodwood Tobago, remains missing.

UNC: PM Is Petty, Boldfaced

Prime Minister Rowley's admissions on Saturday, which were meant to bring clarity to the ever-evolving Police Service Commission debacle, only served to prove further that he really did breach the rule of separation of powers...