The President of Guyana outlined his grand design for his country, as it is set to benefit from a major oil boom a grand design that includes the upliftment of people and a new role in the region. Mohamed Irfaan Ali outlined his government’s objectives for its new found fossil fuel revenues on day one of a four-day international energy conference. The video was provided by Guyana's Department of Public Information. Juhel Browne reports.

