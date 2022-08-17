PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High on the agenda are bilateral talks around agriculture energy tourism trade and culture.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said …
President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High o…
Talks continue with Caribbean Airlines to ensure those who wish to visit for the October 28-…
A landslip on Tuesday evening severely compromised a T&Tec transmission tower, leaving 3…
Attorneys are now trying to determine what action, if any, can be taken in response to the g…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- JUDGE: WHAT'SAPP SUBJECT TO LIBEL LAWS WPC AWARDED
- Beyond The Tape- Wednesday 17th August 2022
- TOP COP: GUNS COMING THROUGH LEGAL PORTS
- Beyond The Tape Tuesday 16th August 2022
- PM CALLS OUT THE MEDIA
- CHILD CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING
- Morning Edition: 17th August 2022
- 23 KILLED IN 7 DAYS
- TOBAGO CARNIVAL MEDIA LAUNCH
- SCRAP IRON DEALERS TO RALLY AGAINST BAN