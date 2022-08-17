President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High on the agenda are bilateral talks around agriculture energy tourism trade and culture.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CBU AWARDS

CBU AWARDS

"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said …

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

PRESIDENT ALI ARRIVES

President of Guyana Irfan Ali arrives in Trinidad and Tobago for a 5 day state visit. High o…