It's the oldest church in Trinidad and Tobago - an historic site on our landscape. But years of wear and tear have taken their toll, rendering the St. Joseph RC Church unsafe. The Church is now asking for assistance in the vicinity of $3,000,000, to help preserve its legacy. Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and reporter Rynessa Cutting visited the site today.

Mandingo Road Landslip Protest

Residents of Mandingo Road, Princes Town are threatening to escalate protest action if the government does not immediately address a major landslip in their community.