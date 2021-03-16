It's the oldest church in Trinidad and Tobago - an historic site on our landscape. But years of wear and tear have taken their toll, rendering the St. Joseph RC Church unsafe. The Church is now asking for assistance in the vicinity of $3,000,000, to help preserve its legacy. Cameraman Ryan Bascombe and reporter Rynessa Cutting visited the site today.
Preserving The Legacy Of St Joseph RC Church
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Thirty thousand! That's how many staff members the Supermarket Association intends to vaccin…
The Water and Sewerage Authority is in compensation talks with Harrypersad and Sons...
Residents of Mandingo Road, Princes Town are threatening to escalate protest action if the government does not immediately address a major landslip in their community.
An honourary member of the board of Down Syndrome Family Network declared that that "We are in a real crisis with regards to our children with regards to disabilities and education."
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 15th March 2021
- Mandingo Road Landslip Protest
- WASA In Compensation Talks
- Two men killed in shootout with cops
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th March 2021
- ASTRAZENECA Says Vaccine Safe
- National Action Plan To Stop Illicit Trade
- Morning Edition: 18th March, 2021
- Crime Wrap: 17th March, 2021
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 16th March 2021