Today, marks the end of Fire Prevention Week, which started on October 6th. As part of its week of activities across the country, the T&T Fire Service was in Princes Town. And, there was a fire truck building competition with some of the young ones. The Fire Service believes teaching fire safety from the cradle could lead to saving lives in the long run. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has this story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Santa Rosa Beat Erin FC

Santa Rosa Beat Erin FC

Santa Rosa FC picked up from where they left off last season, by winning their opening matches of the Super League. 

New Electoral Boundaries Set

New Electoral Boundaries Set

When the country heads to the polls for local government elections on December 2nd, some people will be voting in new electoral districts.