Today, marks the end of Fire Prevention Week, which started on October 6th. As part of its week of activities across the country, the T&T Fire Service was in Princes Town. And, there was a fire truck building competition with some of the young ones. The Fire Service believes teaching fire safety from the cradle could lead to saving lives in the long run. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has this story.
Preschoolers Learn Fire Safety
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
