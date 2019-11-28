This dry season the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is urging persons to take in front, before in front takes them. With the forecast of an even hotter, dryer season next year, bush fires are expected, and if precautions are not taken, things could get out of hand.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Christmas is just around the corner and you're probably hoping to gift yourself a new ride. It's exciting, but there are also many things to consider.
St. Mary's College has gotten an upgrade and refurbishment to its physics lab, courtesy a past student of the school who now resides abroad. It was done as a way of giving back for something he considers valuable. Alicia Boucher has the details.
An assurance from the Finance Minister that as the refinery at Point-a-Pierre remains out of operation, the supply of gasoline and diesel that is being imported is assured for next year and beyond.
Senator Taharqa Obika who was ushered out of the Upper House on Tuesday, is maintaining his position that Minister Young's actions toward him are racist and If he's denying saying the "a" word, he's lying.
This dry season the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management is urging persons to take in front, before in front takes them.
'Gone against?' The once staunch People's National Movement supporter cum leader of the Port of Spain People's Movement Louis Lee Sing continued his bashing of the PNM Wednesday evening.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 27th November 2019
- Kamla: Tsunami of yellow into Sangre Grande on Saturday
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 25th November 2019
- First Outcome of New TTFA Meeting
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 26th November 2019
- Follow Up On Man Shot and Killed At Hospital
- PM: $800M approved for school construction
- Erphaan Alves: Grateful Concert
- Young Claims Criminal Conspiracy in Local Election
- Security Lapse Around PM During Blackout