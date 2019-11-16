And hundreds are expected at the Maharaj's home this evening for the wake of the religious leader. His family has assured that they will open the home to the public to pay tribute to him while carrying out the traditions of their religion. They shared their plans with Nisha John Mohammed.

SAT MAHARAJ HAS DIED

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj has died. He passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday.

