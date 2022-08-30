Hate and politics have taken over the trade-union movement. It's the lamentation of Amalgamated Workers' Union President, Michael Prentice, who says the trade unionists labelling him a Judas for accepting the 4% are all hypocrites. Prentice denies there was anything under-handed about the deal, and tells TV6, the agreement was signed in the interest of workers. Rynessa Cutting reports.

