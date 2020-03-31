The anxiety to venture out into public spaces might be present, especially for certain groups including pregnant women. But health experts are pleading with expecting and new mothers not to refrain from healthcare, as they may be doing more harm than good. Alicia Boucher has the details.
Alicia Boucher
